Austin’s Most Stylish Spotlight: Watch Liz and Ben Kweller Talk Style

Our feature on Austin’s 25 Most Stylish highlights some of the city’s coolest locals, two of whom happen to be quite the power couple: Liz and Ben Kweller.

Most Austinites know Ben as the golden boy of Austin’s music scene who has already achieved national acclaim, but what you might not know is that he and his wife Liz actually work together. The two founded their independent music label, The Noise Company, back in 2007, and Liz, who is a designer, created the packaging for Ben’s latest album, Go Fly A Kite, and was actually nominated for a Grammy in 2013 for best Art Direction.

Here, the couple weigh in on Austin style, their own personal style, and the best gift Ben says he’s ever received from Liz.

