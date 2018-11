Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard and indie actress and She & Him singer Zooey Deschanel were married Saturday in Washington according to People magazine. The couple was engaged last year and was quickly dubbed as the most Twee couple ever. Somehow this was the most unexpected expected couple to ever date– a classic case of, “Wait, her? Him? Really? Oh, yeah actually that kind of makes sense.”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!