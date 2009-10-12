Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar Release Song for Jack Kerouac Documentary

Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar have released another new song off the soundtrack for the Jack Kerouac documentary, One Fast Move or I’m Gone.

The documentary chronicles the time writer Jack Kerouac spent on California’s Big Sur coastline and later in New York writing the novel Big Sur. While Farrar composed the music for the songs, the two collaborated and borrowed the lyrics from Kerouac’s novel as the soundtrack for the film. You can preview their latest song, “The Void” here courtesy of Stereogum.

Also, below is the trailer for the movie which is scheduled for a release on October 20. The soundtrack will also be available on October 20 and is available for pre-order here.