Remember Ross’ Son From Friends? Here’s What He Looks Like Now!

For all of you die-hard “Friends” fans out there, you might be interested in the fact that little Ben Geller–aka Ross’ son–is all grown up. In fact, the child star who played him on the show, Cole Sprouse, just graduated NYU. Feel old yet? Us too.

IRL, Cole played Ben Geller from 2000 to 2002 and—besides appearing on “Friends”—starred alongside his twin brother Dylan on the Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” until 2008, and its sequel “The Suite Life on Deck” until 2011.

The two took a break from acting when they enrolled in NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, where Cole majored in archaeology and humanities, while Dylan studied video game design.

Here’s a photo they posted from their graduation:

They both graduated with honors (smarties!), which we have a feeling would make Ross, Monica, and rest of the gang really proud.

Want to feel extra old? Ross’ other child, Emma—the baby he had with Rachel toward the show’s end—is almost 13 years old!