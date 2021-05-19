Even Ben Affleck’s Fav Baseball Team Wants Him to Get Back Together With Jennifer Lopez

Let the record show that the Boston Red Sox are also on board with Bennifer! Ben Affleck’s Red Sox (his favorite team) shared an adoring message on TikTok recently about Jennifer Lopez, who is rumored to have rekindled her romance with the Argo director. Like many Bennifer fans, the Sox seem to “miss” seeing J-Lo at Fenway Park, where she often attended games with Ben when they were engaged in the early 2000s.

The Boston-based team posted a clip to TikTok of J-Lo sitting in the stands at Fenway Park, writing in the clip, “To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019, we will never forget you.” The TikTok went on to show the “In the Morning” singer, 51, getting kissed on the head by the Sox mascot, Wally the Green Monster. “Come back soon,” their caption continued, “We miss you,” along with the hashtags #redsox, #neverforgetyou, #jlo, and #fenway.

The baseball team’s cheeky post comes amid reports that Jennifer has been dropping Sox-themed hints about her relationship with Ben. During a recent performance for Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” on May 2, J-Lo decided to sing a rendition of “Sweet Caroline”—a.k.a. the unofficial anthem for the Boston Red Sox. While the Hustlers star dedicated the song to her mother, many fans couldn’t help but interpret the song as a subtle nod to Ben, who also happened to be a presenter during the ceremony.

According to one source who spoke to Page Six at the time, the song may have even been a way of shading her ex and former New York Yankee, Alex Rodriguez. “This is just a revenge set,” the insider joked. A-Rod, for his part, seemingly hit back at the rumors of Ben and J-Lo’s rekindled romance with another sports reference. When asked about their reunion, he simply replied, “Go Yankees!”

Ben and J-Lo have reportedly been “spending” lots of time together, which includes a weeklong vacation in Montana ahead of Mother’s Day weekend in May. Their reunion comes just weeks after J-Lo and A-Rod called off their engagement after four years together.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” A-Rod and J-Lo said in a statement to TODAY at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

