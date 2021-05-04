Ben Affleck Just Called Out a Woman Who Unmatched Him on a Dating App & The Video Is Going Viral

Awkward! A woman unmatched with what she thought was a fake Ben Affleck account on the exclusive dating app, Raya, only to find out that it was the real Batman actor all along—and Affleck himself had something to say about it.

The woman, Nivine Jay, is an actress and model. After accidentally rejecting Affleck on Raya, she took to TikTok to share his response. “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram,” she wrote in the clip. The TikTok then cuts to the video by the Oscar-winning actor, 48, saying, “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!” She went on to caption the clip: “Sorry Ben #raya #benaffleck #dating #fyp.”

While it’s not clear when exactly their missed connection took place, The Way Back star previously confirmed that he was on the dating app Raya in 2019. “HA, you got me. I’m dating,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, before taking the opportunity to ask Raya to support a cause close to his heart. “I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate,” he wrote, tagging the addiction recovery organization, The Midnight Mission.



By 2020, however, the Justice League actor was off the market. Affleck began dating actress Ana de Armas early that year and remained together for a year until their split in January 2021. In the months following his split, Affleck has sparked reunion rumors with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, after she called it quits with Alex Rodrguez in April 2021.

Speculation about their rekindled relationship first began on Friday, April 30, after Page Six reported that J-Lo and Affleck have been “spending” time together at her Los Angeles home. Insiders claimed that Affleck has visited at least three times since the “In the Morning” singer’s split from A-Rod. Affleck was reportedly spotted in Lopez’s white Escalade SUV after her security allegedly picked him up at a nearby hotel before driving him to the Hustlers star’s home. “Security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house,” Page Six’s insider revealed.

The source notes, however, that the exes—who ended their engagement in 2004 after two years together—are not back together. “They are friends…they’ve never not been,” the insider said.