Ben’s Mom Was Just Rushed To The Hospital Days Before His Wedding to J-Lo—Here’s Why She Was in an Ambulance

An accident. Ben Affleck’s mom was taken to the hospital right before her son’s second wedding with Jennifer Lopez. The Argo director’s mother was taken in an ambulance from his Georgia estate where their three day wedding will be.

According to the Daily Mail, an ambulance was seen at Ben’s residence in Riceboro, Georgia. Ben’s car shortly followed thereafter. A source told the outlet that Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock and cut her leg and that Ben reportedly found her and called the ambulance. J-Lo was seen at the hospital, and Ben was spotted outside smoking a cigarette while waiting for his mother to get stitches. Later photos showed Ben’s leaving the hospital in a wheelchair.

Wedding preparations are underway for Ben and J-Lo’s big day—or weekend! The couple planned to have a second big wedding with all their friends and family involved on the weekend of August 19, 2022. The wedding is taking place at Ben’s estate that he bought in 2003 when he was dating J-Lo for the first time. The house has a lot of sentimental value for the Argo director. “Ben has always loved the country, outdoors and being by the water,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Georgia has always been a special and peaceful place for him. He has always felt at ease there. He got his home in Riceboro when he was dating Jen and loved that they could be low key and private there. He used to keep a personal boat by his property and hang out on the water. When he first purchased the home, it was a reconstruction of a plantation style home done by architect Jim Strickland. Ben and Jen redid the house to be to their personal taste. It’s no question that Ben and Jen love the location.”

RELATED: Click Here For the Best New Binge-Worthy Shows You Haven’t Seen—But Should

Many star-studded guests will be in attendance such as Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon and Ben’s brother Casey Affleck. J-Lo’s kids and Ben’s kids with Jennifer Garner will be there rooting for their dad, however, the Adam Project actress will not be in attendance.

J-Lo broke the news of her first wedding with Ben on her OnTheJLo newsletter on July 17, 2022. She described the wonderful details of the wedding: about how they arrived and how it was all so sudden for her. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote on July 17, 2022. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”