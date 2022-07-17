Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Just Got Married In Vegas—Here’s What We Know About Their Wedding

Marry me, finally! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just had their wedding in Las Vegas. The Argo director and the Marry Me actress tied the knot in Sin City three months after they announced their engagement in April 2022.

TMZ first reported that Bennifer is officially married. The news outlet obtained the couple’s marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on July 16, 2022. The marriage license includes both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Sources close to the couple also confirm that the two did indeed get married in Las Vegas.

Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, in Jen’s newsletter On the JLo. Jennifer was first spotted with the green engagement ring on April 7 causing rumors that the couple was engaged again after 18 years. Lopez’s sister confirmed the announcement as well on Instagram with a picture of the stunning ring writing, “So this happened. Love you @Jlo #benaffleck.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged in 2003, after meeting on the set of the RomCom Gigli. The couple called it quits in 2004. “I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” J-Lo’s rep said in a statement at the time. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.” In her 2014 memoir, True Love, J-Lo referred to her and Ben’s breakup as the “first real heartbreak” she experienced. “Ben and I split up at the moment when I thought we were committing to each other forever,” she wrote. “It was my first real heartbreak, it felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest.”

Lopez later went on to marry Marc Anthony, who she had twins with: Emme and Maximillian, 14. The couple split in 2011 and the divorce was finalized in 2014. She also went on to date ex-New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez beginning in 2017 and was engaged to him until April 2021. Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. The couple has three children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

In an interview with People, the “On the Floor” singer gushed over Affleck and the maturity of the second iteration of her relationship with The Last Duel actor. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.”

Jennifer also made a wonderful Father’s Day tribute to Ben on her Instagram on June 19, 2022. “This is the best time of my life,” she gushed in a confessional featured in the video, with her song “Dear Ben” in the background. “I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family, with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and each other as we can be. I feel incredibly blessed.” She captioned the post, “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love.”

