Ben Just Hinted He’ll ‘Hopefully’ Become J-Lo’s ‘Husband’ Amid Rumors They’re Engaged

At this point, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get married. But don’t take our word for it—just listen to what Benny boy had to say for himself on the matter.

The Last Duel actor, 49, opened about his plans for the future in a cover story for WSJ. Magazine’s December/January Issue. Ben—who shares kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner—revealed that his priorities in life right now are his children and “hopefully” being a “good husband” one day. “The most important thing is being a good father,” he told the magazine. “The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully.” While Ben didn’t refer to J-Lo directly, it’s pretty clear that she’s the only woman on his mind who he’d tie the knot with again.

J-Lo and Ben, who dated from 2001 to 2004 and got engaged in 2002, got back together in 2021. When asked about their relationship, Ben didn’t divulge too many details—but he did admit that the story of their rekindled romance is one that’s “definitely beautiful to me.” He said, in part, “It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

The Gone Girl star isn’t one for sharing too many public details about his romantic life. “You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” he explained. “There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world.”

Still, that doesn’t mean J-Lo is staying mum about her plans for marriage. During an appearance on the TODAY show on November 18, 2021, the Hustlers alum, 52, was asked about whether she’d ever get married again—and she didn’t rule it out. “I don’t know,” the star said while promoting her romantic comedy Marry Me (where she stars opposite actor Owen Wilson and Colombian singer Maluma). “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I’m a romantic, I always have been, a few times,” she told host Hoda Kotb at the time. “I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

