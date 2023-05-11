Ben Affleck ‘Slams’ Door On JLo In A Viral Video—Why Fans Think They’re Fighting

He’s been busy by his wife’s side while she promotes her new film The Mother, which hits Netflix on Friday, May 12, 2023. But fans speculate things may not exactly be peachy between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, whose car video just went viral.

In the footage obtained by PageSix (see the video here), Affleck opens the car door for Lopez after a coffee run, only to appear to slam it after she gets in. “Ohh s—t! That’s Ben Affleck visibly irritated slamming that door on Jennifer Lopez,” one person tweeted. Another wrote: “you can ‘have it all’ and still be miserable.” Another observed: “He purposefully looks away from her while she’s getting in the car. They definitely fighting lol.” Others had a different perspective. “It could have all been a ruse for the cameras. If it isn’t, one bad day doesn’t mean they have a bad life,” tweeted one, while many observed he looked annoyed by the person filming him.

It comes after the couple was captured having what looked to be a terse exchange on the red carpet at The Mother premiere in Los Angeles on May 10, 2023. But in an article published by Daily Mail, a lip reader claimed they were merely debating red carpet poses and at one point, J-Lo asked her beau if her low-cut top was “showing too much”. He then leaned into her ear and allegedly said: “Don’t worry babe”. They then kissed and made up, so no hard feelings we guess?

It’s one of a few times the couple has gone viral for their verbal exchanges in 2023. At The Grammys, the couple had front-row seats where they couldn’t avoid the camera at all. They were shown dancing and singing, but there was one moment when Grammys host Trevor Noah was doing a bit and the couple was seen, seemingly arguing.

The viral moment appeared to get even more viral once lip readers interpreted a moment that the couple was on screen. “Stop,” the pop star allegedly told her husband, according to a lip reader who was commissioned by the Daily Mail in an article published on February 6, 2023. “Look more friendly. Look motivated.” He was said to have responded “I might,” per the interpreter.

But Affleck finally revealed the actual conversation between him and his wife at the Grammys in The Hollywood Reporter’s March profile of the actor. “I saw [GRAMMY host Trevor Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling,” he explained. “I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.’ She goes, ‘You better f—king not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, ‘All right, who is this act?’ Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event.”

Affleck continued, “And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored. I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ And I thought, ‘That’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.