Jennifer Garner Apparently Thinks It’s ‘Way Too Soon’ For Her Kids With Ben to Meet J-Lo 

Since Bennifer got back together, fans have wondered if Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s kids have met Jennifer Lopez. Well, according to a source, they have not and it doesn’t sound like it will happen anytime soon.

A source told In Touch on Thursday, June 16, that Garner thinks it’s “way too soon” for her three children with Affleck—daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9—to meet J-Lo. Affleck, for his part, has already met J-Lo’s 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, from her marriage to ex-husband Marc Anthony. The twins sat the same table as J-Lo and Affleck at Lopez’s sister Linda’s 50th birthday in Malibu, California, on Sunday, June 13. (The dinner was also the first time Lopez and Affleck were photographed kissing.)

As for Garner, In Touch’s source claims that she and her ex-husband have different parenting styles, which is why she isn’t ready to give him the “go-ahead” to introduce their kids to his new girlfriend. “They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” the insider said. “Just because Emme and Max have met Ben and think he’s great, doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in J-Lo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.”

However, that doesn’t mean that J-Lo will never meet Affleck’s kids. According to In Touch’s source, Garner wants to wait until Affleck and Lopez are more serious before her children are involved. “Jen will give the introduction the go-ahead when she feels confident that Ben and J. Lo are going the distance and the children feel settled and comfortable enough to be around her,” the insider said. “She doesn’t do double standards and applies the same rule to her own partners.”

Garner and Affleck married in 2005 and separated in 2015. They finalized their divorce in 2018. Before his relationship with Garner, Affleck dated Lopez from 2001 to 2004. The former couple got engaged in 2002 but ended their engagement when they split. They reunited in 2021 after Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez.

A source told HollywoodLife on Thursday, June 17, that Garner’s “only concern” with J-Lo and Affleck getting back together is if the relationship distracts him from his kids. “Jen doesn’t want anything to do with the media circus surrounding Ben’s rekindled romance with J-Lo,” the insider said. “Her only concern is, and always has been, their kids and as long as he’s there for them as a father then she’s happy. Jen is absolutely fine with Ben dating J-Lo but she just doesn’t want to get caught up in the frenzy of it. She likes to keep her life somewhat private but supports whatever decision Ben makes as long as he’s happy, healthy, and makes their children a priority which he always has.”

Another source confirmed that, while Garner “trusts” Affleck and Lopez, she “doesn’t want to be involved in any drama,” which is why she’s keeping herself away from their romance. “With Father’s Day right around the corner, Jen is blessed to know that her kids have a great father in Ben,” the insider said. “She loves the father he is, and they have a complete understanding of how they co-parent. So, when it comes to Ben dating anyone, she knows that he is dating people that are great people. Jen trusts Ben and Jen trusts Jen [Lopez]. She is happy for Ben and that is all that can she do. She doesn’t want to be involved in any drama. It is totally fine with her that Ben has rekindled things with Jennifer.”

