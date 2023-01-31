Ben Affleck & Jen Garner’s Boyfriend Were Just Seen Hanging Out—Why Her Ex ‘Respects’ Him

On good terms? After a summer of celebrations and news of a strong co-parenting relationship, one might wonder: what does Ben Affleck think of Jennifer Garner and John Miller?

The Batman v. Superman star and the 13 Going on 30 alum have been split for quite some time now. Ben has since moved on with his former flame Jennifer Lopez in 2022 and the two married in June of that year. Garner and Ben have been open to co-parenting their three kids together as well as blending their families with their current respective partners.

So what does Ben think about Jen’s current boyfriend? Read more below to find out.

What does Ben Affleck think of Jennifer Garner and John Miller?

How did Ben Affleck react to Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s relationship? They’re all having a good time apparently! Page Six posted paparazzi pictures (see them here) of Ben meeting up with Jen and John in front of their house and the two men seemed to have chatted and had smiles all around. A source previously told InTouch Weekly that Ben “respects” John. “He’s met John and approves that he’s not looking for publicity or to ride on Jen’s coattails,” the insider said. “[John’s] a standup guy, he’s divorced with kids of his own, he gets it. John is there for Jen, and he completely understands boundaries.”

A source told UsWeekly on July 27, 2022, about how Jen and John bonded during their free time in their relationship, “They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes.” Jen and John will stay the night with one another “when the timing is right” and have jetted off on “secret getaways” to the different parts of the world including New York, Italy and beyond. When the two reunited, a source told UsWeekly that “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship. The 13 Going On 30 actress and businessman’s families are also close-knit. “She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they have all gotten together,” and have been “incorporating their families since they got back together.” John is reportedly “spending more time with Jen’s kids,” and all of them plan “fun things together on weekends.” The couple started seeing each other in October 2018, but they reportedly split in 2020. The two reunited on May 4, 2021.

Ben and Jennifer Garner were together from 2005 to 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2015. Jennifer Garner and Ben have three kids together, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. J-Lo, for her part, has twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14. After Ben and J-Lo were engaged earlier in the year, the blended family was always seen supporting each other in their daily lives.

J-Lo’s kid Emme was seen bonding with their stepdad’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Ben and Jen’s eldest daughter, Violet, was also seen embracing J-Lo’s daughter Emme on the school grounds. Jen Garner actually had the idea of reaching out to the “Jenny on the Block” singer about the idea of co-parenting. “Once it was clear that Ben and Lopez were serious about getting back together, Jennifer reached out,” an insider said. “When you have children with an ex and that person starts dating again, all three of you are linked together like it or not. Jennifer was determined to make sure that she had a relationship with J-Lo, if for nothing else, so that things were not awkward for her kids.”

Miller is the CEO of CaliGroup and has two kids with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell. When it comes to his relationship with Garner, it seems to be going strong. “John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’re on the same page and understand where things stand.”

In J-Lo’s December 2022 Vogue cover story, the “On the Floor” singer talked about her family lives and how her husband’s ex-wife is involved with their “blended family.” When asked about the family dynamic, she praises the Alias star as “an amazing co-parent” and that they work really “well together.” The Marry Me star then went on to explain how blending a family is hard work. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” she said. “But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

On July 17, 2022, J-Lo confirmed that she married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in her newsletter OntheJLo where she gushed about the decision to marry Ben in an intimate ceremony. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.” She signed off the newsletter, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

A source close to the family told HollywoodLife on July 22, 2022, that Jen Garner did everything she could to welcome the newlywed couple. The Adam Project star “congratulated Ben and J-Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers.” J-Lo felt “really touched” by the gesture. The source continued that the Marry Me actress “thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J-Lo into their family, officially, after they got married.“ The source added that J-Lo “is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children.” Jen was also with John and her father in Kentucky during J-Lo and Ben’s second wedding.

Before their marriage, a source disclosed that Jennifer “isn’t bothered” at all about what her ex-husband does. “Jen isn’t bothered by Ben hanging out with J-Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben,” the insider said. “What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They’ve been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids’ happiness is Jen’s main priority.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.