Ben & Jen Were Just Seen For the 1st Time After Reports Their Daughter Skipped His Wedding With J-Lo to Be ‘Loyal’

Family first. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited for the first time since Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. Ben and Jen, who were married from 2005 to 2018, were photographed together at a pool in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles with their 10-year-old son, Samuel, on July 31, 2022. The photos came just days after Ben returned to the United States after his week-long honeymoon in Paris with J-Lo.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail (which can be seen here), Ben could be seen in a flannel, dark blue jeans and sneakers as he held his youngest son’s hand in one hand and a backpack of water toys in the other as they walked from the pool. Samuel, for his part, was seen in a black T-shirt, visor and a flamingo-print towel wrapped around his waist. Jen Garner was also seen with a friend at the pool in a baseball cap, sunglasses and a gray-t-shirt as she had a towel wrapped around her body and a pair of black glasses in her hand.

The photos of the Affleck-Garner family come two weeks after Ben and J-Lo married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022. J-Lo announced her wedding to Ben in her newsletter, OntheJLo, the day after. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote at the time. “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.” J-Lo also confirmed that her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, as well as Ben and Jen Garner’s 13-year-old daughter, Seraphina, attended the wedding. (J-Lo shares both Emme and 14-year-old son Maxmilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

One child who didn’t attend J-Lo and Ben’s wedding, however, was Ben and Jen Garner’s 16-year-old daughter, Violet, according to Page Six. A source told the site on July 18, 2022, that Violet skipped the nuptials to be “loyal” to her mom. “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” the insider said.

However, it seems like all is fine in the Garner-Affleck-Lopez household. A source told HollywoodLife on July 25, 2022, that Jen Garner “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers” after their nuptials—a gesture that J-Lo was “really touched by.” “[She] thinks it is great that Jen and Ben are still so close. Jen welcomed J.Lo into their family, officially, after they got married,” the insider said. The source also revealed that Jen Garner approves of J-Lo’s relationship with Ben and with her kids. “[J-Lo] is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children,” the insider said.

A source also told HollywoodLife on April 12, 2022, that Jen Garner was “completely favorable” to Ben and J-Lo’s relationship after their engagement that month. “Jennifer and Ben have been broken up for a very long time and there is no reason whatsoever that she would be upset about this. She is happy if he is sober and he is doing well, both of which he is and both of which are of utmost importance to JLo,” the insider said. The source continued, “The two women have respect for each other as mothers and as individuals. They are on speaking terms and have had numerous talks. They know that they are going to be a part of each other’s families for life through this marriage.”

The insider also believed at the time that Garner would be invited to the wedding. “She is a part of Ben’s family and there is no reason why she wouldn’t be invited,” the source said. “Whether or not she will go is up to her. She has gotten rather close with J.Lo and the two of them are on speaking terms for sure. They know that this is important to their children.” In the end, Jen Garner didn’t attend the nuptials.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

