Ben Affleck & Jen Garner Were Just Seen in a Tense Convo After He Slammed a Door on J-Lo

Too many cameras? The paps caught Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner in a tense conversation after they dropped off their kids at their school. What could the exes be talking about?

Page Six published the photos of Ben holding a coffee cup and Jen Garner donning a pink cap while they’re in a serious conversation. (See the photos here.) The photos come a week after a viral video of Ben slamming a door while with his current wife, Jennifer Lopez. In the footage obtained by PageSix (see the video here), Affleck opens the car door for Lopez after a coffee run, only to appear to slam it after she gets in. “Ohh s—t! That’s Ben Affleck visibly irritated slamming that door on Jennifer Lopez,” one person tweeted. Another wrote: “you can ‘have it all’ and still be miserable.” Another observed: “He purposefully looks away from her while she’s getting in the car. They definitely fighting lol.” Others had a different perspective. “It could have all been a ruse for the cameras. If it isn’t, one bad day doesn’t mean they have a bad life,” tweeted one, while many observed he looked annoyed by the person filming him.

On having a blended family

Things with the blended family seem to be going strong. The “On the Floor” artist opened up in her December 2022 Vogue cover story about her Affleck-Lopez’s lives and how her husband’s ex-wife is involved with their “blended family.” When asked about the family dynamic, she praises the Alias star as “an amazing co-parent” and that they work really “well together.” The Marry Me star then went on to explain how blending a family is hard work. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens,” she said. “But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Why Ben Divorced Jen Garner

In a conversation about their divorce, Ben told Howard Stern on the Howard Stern Show that he and Garner “would have ended up at each other’s throats” had they not ended their relationship. He also believed that he “would probably still be drinking” if their marriage continued. “That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

After much controversy, Ben clarified his statement two years later in a March 2023 profile in The Hollywood Reporter. He told the outlet that his current wife Jennifer Lopez helped him with the profile interview to not encounter any hiccups that could come up. “In fact, she gave me a talk this morning before this interview. She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right. I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over. I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant.”

He went into specifics about the Howard Stern interview, and how the media skewed the narrative. “The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking. To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely. The point that I was trying to make was a sad one. Anyone who’s been through divorce makes that calculus of, How much do we try? We loved each other. We care about each other. We have respect for each other. I was trying to say, “Hey, look, I was drinking too much, and the less happy you become, whether it’s your job, your marriage, it’s just that as your life becomes more difficult, if you’re doing things to fill a hole that aren’t healthy, you’re going to start doing more of those things.” I think I was pretty articulate about that.”

Ben on media characterization

He continued, “It was the New York Post who deliberately mischaracterized it in order to make it clickbait, and everyone else then picked it up, and it didn’t matter how many times I said, “I do not feel this way. I’m telling you, I don’t blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.” So, yeah. It’s hard. But anyway, so [Jennifer Lopez] tells me today, ‘Relax, be yourself. Have fun. You’re actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious.’ Do I seem serious? But as in many things, she’s really right. And she loves me. She’s looking out for me. She’s trying to help me. So it’s like, maybe I ought to fucking listen to her.”

When it came time to end their relationship, Affleck confirmed that he and Garner “did it amicably,” though he confirmed that he and his ex-wife have had “moments of tension” since their split. “Did we have moments of tension? Did we have disagreements over the custody? Was stuff difficult for us? Did we get angry? Yes,” he said. “But fundamentally it was always underpinned with respect. I knew she was a good mom. I hope that she knew that I was a good dad. I was. I had to get sober, I knew that too and I acknowledged that. I said, ‘You’re right. I’ve got to quit drinking.’”