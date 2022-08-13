Ben Just Sold His $30 Million Bachelor Pad Right After His Wedding With J-Lo

Farewell. Ben Affleck is ready to sell his home after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The Argo director listed the bachelor pad that he bought after his divorce from Jennifer Garner for a whopping $30 million.

Ben bought the estate for $19 million in 2018 after his divorce from Jennifer Garner was finalized. Ben’s bachelor pad is located just a mile away from where his ex-wife lives with their three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. According to Dirt.com, the home is 13,500 sq. ft with a spacious lawn, a swimming pool with a slide, an outdoor kitchen and poolside guest house complete with its own kitchenette and a bathroom. The amenities also include a home theater and an indoor wine cellar. The Last Duel star is selling it for $30 million, making an $11 million profit from when he first bought it. J-Lo and Ben are currently out shopping for $50 million homes to accommodate their blended families.

The bachelor pad was also the site where Ben threw out a cardboard cutout of ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas in early 2021. In the iconic photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the cutout was seen being thrown into a large garbage bin outside of Affleck’s house. The Mail reported that it took two people to stuff the cutout fully into the trash.

The Good Will Hunting star also just came back from his honeymoon with J-Lo, however, the paparazzi spooked him out. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” a source told Page Six on August 11, 2022. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.” Ben and J-Lo went to Paris on July 21, 2022—a couple of days after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in mid-2021 and married on July 17, 2022. They previously were engaged in 2004 but broke it off, and Ben moved on to Jen Garner and J-Lo moved on to Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez. J-Lo gushed about the surprise wedding in her newsletter, OntheJLo, “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.