Here’s What Ben’s Ex Gwyneth Paltrow Said About His Surprise Wedding to J-Lo

The honest truth. Ben Affleck’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow had very sweet things to say about his wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The Goop founder took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the “On the Floor” singer and Argo director’s Las Vegas wedding.

On July 22, 2022, Gwyneth answered a question on her Instagram stories that asked, “How do you feel about ben and J Lo.” To which she responded, “Love!!! So romantic!!! Very happy for them” Ben and Jennifer got married on July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gwyneth and Ben dated from 1997 to 2000 and they starred together in Shakespeare in Love and Bounce. The Iron Man star also expressed love for Bennifer’s rekindled romance when she commented on a picture of them together at Venice Film Festival in September 2021, “Okay, this is cute.”

J-Lo and Ben announced their engagement on April 8, 2022, after they reunited in April 2021. They were previously together from 2001 to 2004 after meeting on the set of the RomCom Gigli. The couple ended their engagement in 2004. “I am confirming the report that Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck,” J-Lo’s rep said in a statement at the time. “At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.” Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner in 2005 and the couple split in 2018. They have three kids together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10.

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo gushed about the intimate details of her wedding with Ben in her newsletter on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”

