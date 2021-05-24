Ben Affleck Wore the Watch J-Lo Gifted Him Before Their Engagement While Reuniting in Miami

Bringing out the keepsakes. It looks like Ben Affleck wore a gift from Jennifer Lopez during their latest reunion in Miami, but it wasn’t just any present—it was the iconic curb link watch J-Lo gave him just months before their engagement in November 2002.

Ben, 48, and Jennifer, 51, were spotted with each other again in Miami on Sunday, May 23, fueling further speculation that they are back together nearly two decades after they called off their engagement in 2004. In photos from their reunion, J-Lo can be seen flashing a bright smile as Ben trails behind her while leaving a private home together. The “In The Morning” singer’s tousled hair was in a casual low-bun as she sported a flowy maxi dress, whereas Ben kept things cool in a gray tee and slim jeans. But that wasn’t all the Argo producer was wearing!

Fans were quick to note that Ben’s outfit included a familiar accessory: He was wearing the very same watch given to him by J-Lo in the music video for her 2002 song, “Jenny From The Block.” Ben famously wore the watch throughout their relationship, and TBH, the one he’s wearing in 2021 looks exactly the same. You can see Ben wearing the distinctive piece in the 2002 music video below.

Considering it’s been a whopping 19 years since the music video’s release, it seems that either J-Lo or the Gone Girl actor held onto the old watch long enough in hopes to use it again one day. Suffice to say, fans of Bennifer 2.0 have been eating this up, with one social media user writing, “Crazy that he still had it and knew where it was!!” Another fan on Twitter wondered, “Do you think he has a box with like… “JLo things” and is the pink ring in there,” referring to J-Lo’s engagement ring from the Justice League star.

News of J-Lo and Ben’s latest reunion in Miami comes just weeks after reports the duo went on vacation together in Montana for a week leading up to Mother’s Day in May. “It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure,” an insider shared with Us Weekly on May 20. The source went on to note that Ben and Jen have now “fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure.”

The pair’s weeklong getaway came just one month after J-Lo announced her split from Alex Rodriguez, 45, after four years together. The exes, who started dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, confirmed they called off their engagement in a joint statement in April.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

