Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Went to Dinner With Ben Affleck’s Other Famous Ex & We’re Into It

It’s the throuple we didn’t know we needed. Ben Affleck’s exes Jennifer Lopez and Lindsay Shookus went to dinner with Alex Rodriguez, and we’re extremely into it. The threesome, along with the cast and writers of Saturday Night Live (for which Shookus is a producer), were photographed on a dinner date in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

If you’re confused by how two of Affleck’s famous exes found themselves in the same room, there’s a simple reason: J-Lo, 50, is set to host SNL on Dec. 7 (a.k.a. this Saturday), so the dinner was likely a celebration to get to know the cast, writers and producers better. Whether Affleck, 47, came up in conversation is something we’ll probably never know. (See photos from the outing here.)

Lopez and Affleck, who were known as “Bennifer” at the time, got engaged in November 2002. The couple split in January 2004. More than a decade later, the Good Will Hunting star and Shookus dated. The pair broke up in 2018 after a year of dating.

As everyone and their moms know, the Hustlers star has since moved from Affleck (and ex-husband Marc Anthony) with former MBA superstar Alex Rodriguez. The couple got engaged in March and are set to tie the knot, well, we don’t really know when.

“We haven’t started planning yet. You know, we just got engaged! Then right afterwards we started working right away, and we’re working the rest of the year, so I don’t know what’s going to happen,” J-Lo told WKTU’s Cubby & Carolina in the Morning in March. “We haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait, so, you know. I really don’t know yet. It’s easy, I’m not lying right now!”

As for how A-Rod proposed to his wife-to-be, the baseball player explained in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April that he was extremely nervous to pop the question. “I planned it for about six months and it was on a beach in the Bahamas,” he said. “I had the ring, but what was interesting is the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged was I rehearsed three days in a row.”

He continued, “I wanted the sunset to be perfect. Well, I had my assistant actually with me.” In the end, A-Rod got down on one knee on a beach in the Bahamas as the sun set behind him and J-Lo. Aside from some cheating rumors, the couple have been going strong ever since. Lopez even teased that Rodriguez may even be involved in her SNL day.