Ben Just Responded to Selling Sunset’s Emma Claiming He DM’d Her on Raya Before Getting Back With J-Lo

Ghosted. Ben Affleck and Emma Hernan’s dating app lives have been shaken up. The Selling Sunset star claimed on season 5 that she matched with Ben on the exclusive dating app Raya. Is this claim totally true?

During the episode, Emma and fellow co-star Chrishell Stause were joking about dating apps. “Remember when Ben Affleck went viral because he sent some girl…” Chrishell brought up the instance. Emma replied quickly that Ben “may or may not have been texting me.” She then revealed what Ben messaged her on the celebrity-exclusive dating app. “He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.”

“You could’ve foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt,” Chrihell made the connection to the Argo director’s current relationship with Jennifer Lopez, whom he reunited with in April 2021 after first dating from 2001 to 2004. “Right? It was right before that. So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened,” Emma said before revealing what the duo were talking about on Raya. “We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.”

Even with all this banter about dating apps, Ben’s rep denied to Entertainment Tonight that The Last Duel star messaged Emma on Raya. “Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” the rep said. However, Ben is no stranger to the dating app. In 2021, a video of him DM’ing a women went viral after she accidentally unmatched him. Ben’s Raya storyline on Selling Sunset also comes weeks after he announced his engagement to J-Lo on April 8, 2022 on J-Lo’s newsletter, This is their second engagement, since the couple were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.

As for Emma, season 5 explores the romance between Emma and her new romance Micah. “Me and Micah definitely have something special,” she told ET. “We’re definitely still enjoying each other’s company.”

Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.