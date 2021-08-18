J-Lo Surprised Ben With a ‘Perfect’ 49th Birthday Party & Even Got Gifts For His Daughters

Ever the hostess. Ben Affleck’s 49th party from Jennifer Lopez was the “perfect” way for him to celebrate his last year in his 40s.

A source told People on Wednesday, August 18, that J-Lo hosted a “quiet celebration” for Ben’s 49th birthday on Sunday, August 15, alongside her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. “Jennifer had a cake for him. Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect,” the insider said. “It was exactly what he wanted.”

Before J-Lo’s celebration in the evening, Ben celebrated his birthday with his kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, in the day. Ben shares his children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Prior to Ben’s party, J-Lo and Emme were also seen at producer Jennifer Klein’s house for her annual Day of Indulgence event, where the mother and daughter were seen picking out jewelry for Ben’s daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

“When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station, she and Emme picked out several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s daughters,” a guest told People. The source also revealed that J-Lo told guests that she planned to give the presents to Violet and Seraphina at Ben’s birthday party.

J-Lo’s birthday party for Ben comes weeks after she celebrated her own 52nd birthday aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean in July. For her birthday, J-Lo and Ben vacationed in locations like Monaco; Capri, Italy; and Saint-Tropez, France, where J-Lo was seen with a “B-E-N” necklace gifted to her by her beau. While in the Med, J-Lo also went Instagram official with Ben with a photo of them kissing in swimsuits.

J-Lo and Ben, who got engaged in 2002, dated from 2001 and 2004. They reunited in 2021 after J-Lo’s split from Alex Rodriguez. A source told Page Six in June that J-Lo and Ben broke up the first time because of the different stages they were in in their life at the time, but J-Lo has always viewed Ben as “the one that got away.”

“As hot and heavy as their relationship was, they were on very different paths at the end of it,” the source said. “Jennifer was ready to settle down and have kids, but Ben wasn’t keen on giving up his bachelor lifestyle just yet. In the end, she got tired of waiting for him to come around — even though it broke her heart to end things.”

The insider continued, “Jennifer always saw Ben as the one that got away. She was crushed after they broke up, though she felt at the time that she had no other choice but to call off their engagement.”

For more about J-Lo’s life, check out True Love by Jennifer Lopez. The 2014 memoir covers the “Jenny on the Block” singer’s career and personal life, from her start as a dancer to when she became a mom of two twins with her now-ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the book, which includes more than 200 personal photographs from J-Lo’s never-before-seen collection, the Selena actress writes about how “she confronted her greatest challenges, identified her biggest fears, and ultimately emerged a stronger person than she’s ever been” to become the pop icon we know today.

