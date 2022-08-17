J-Lo Surprised Ben With an ‘Elaborate’ Birthday Party Days Before Their 2nd Wedding—Here’s Who Attended

Another family get-together! Ben Affleck celebrated his birthday with Jennifer Lopez and all their kids in New York City. An insider revealed the itinerary of Bennifer and their kids when they made their special trip to the Big Apple.

The insider told Hollywood Life on August 17, 2022, all about the New York City trip for Ben’s 50th Birthday. “J.Lo and Ben were able to kill two birds with one stone by bringing the kids with them to NYC for Ben’s 50th birthday,” the source said. “Ben’s children were able to spend time with their dad, which was really important to him and her children were able to do the same. Aside from the birthday festivities, they all needed to take care of some last-minute wedding-related tasks.”

The insider then explained why the trip was especially important for J-Lo who is a native New Yorker. “The kids all needed to be fitted for the upcoming wedding and she needed some alterations to her gown done, as well. J.Lo took the kids out without him to the Broadway play and she took Violet shopping at Bergdorf’s because she feels those are important things for the kids to experience.” The insider continued, “J-Lo also wanted to show the kids where she grew up and introduce them to some of her family members in NYC. It is her turf and she loves it there,” the source continued. Ben has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10. Meanwhile, Jennifer has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony: Emme and Maximilian, 14. “Last night, she had an elaborate party planned for him that was also attended by some of her family. They had some loose ends related to the wedding to sew up, including a food tasting, and also work out some travel arrangement details with their people there.”

J-Lo and Ben are planning to have a second wedding in Ben’s estate in Georgia, outside of Savannah. It is reportedly a three-day event and Jen is reportedly wearing a dress designed by Ralph Lauren and made in Italy, per Page Six. The big ceremony is planned to be on August 21, 2022.

The New York City trip comes directly after their honeymoon in Paris, France where Ben was annoyed by the paparazzi during their duration in the City of Love. A source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off.” On their honeymoon, they also took their kids along for the trip.

In her wedding announcement, J-Lo described the details of her first Las Vegas wedding with Ben in her newsletter OntheJLo on July 17, 2022. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.” She continued, “We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to. Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”