Ben Is ‘Hurt’ After Facing Backlash Over Claims He ‘Blamed’ Jen Garner For His Alcoholism

Speaking up. Ben Affleck’s Jennifer Garner backlash has the Gone Girl actor hoping to clarify recent comments he made about his ex-wife following their divorce.

Affleck found himself at the center of a social media storm after his December 14, 2021, appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where he spoke candidly about the reason for his divorce from Garner. The exes—who share kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9—split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. During his interview with Stern, Affleck revealed he felt “trapped” in his marriage. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he said at the time, noting he would “probably still be drinking” if he and Garner never got divorced. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Following his interview, Affleck was reportedly shocked to find that his comments were making headlines—and not in a positive way. “I had gone on and said how much we respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff,” Affleck said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 15, 2021, following his interview with Stern. “They said that blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid awful guy.”

The Argo star went on to slam the “clickbait” headlines quoting his verbatim comments. “That’s not true,” he said. “I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom. It hurts my feelings.”

During his original interview with Stern, Affleck also described why his marriage to Garner “did not work.” The actor explained, “The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision, we grew apart. We had a marriage that did not work. This happens. It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer.” He continued, “And then we said, ‘You know what? We tried. We tried, because we had kids.’ And then both of us felt like, ‘We don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.'”

