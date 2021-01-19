Ben Affleck Threw Out an Ana de Armas Cutout After Their Breakup & the Photos Are Iconic

Out with the old. Ben Affleck put an Ana de Armas cutout in the trash after their breakup. People confirmed on Monday, January 18, that Affleck, 48, and Armas, 32, had split after less than a year of dating.

The two met on the set of the upcoming film Deep Horizon in early 2020, but news didn’t break of their relationship until March 2020 when they were photographed on vacation in Cuba, where Armas is from. The two then traveled to Costa Rica before their return to Los Angeles. After the news of their split on Monday, a life-sized cardboard cutout of Armas was photographed outside Affleck’s house. The cutout showed Armas lying on her stomach with her feet crossed behind her as she flashed a huge smile on her face.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the same cutout of Armas was seen being thrown into a large garbage bin outside of Affleck’s house. The Mail reported that it took two people to stuff the cutout fully into the trash. (See the photos of the cutout in the trash here.) It’s unclear why Affleck had the cutout, but his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, 14, Seraphine, 11, and Samuel, 11—were photographed in June playing with the cutout as a prank on their dad.

According to People’s source, Affleck and Armas broke up over the phone. The insider also claimed that that Armas was the one who initiated the split due to differences in her and Affleck’s lives. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles,” the source said.

The insider continued, “This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable. They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Affleck and Armas had been “bickering” before they decided to end their relationship. “They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore,” the insider said. “This was a mutual decision. They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on. At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives.”