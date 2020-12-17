Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Ana de Armas Fits into His ‘Co-Parenting Dynamic’ With Jennifer Garner

All in the family. The way Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas co-parent with Jennifer Garner’s kids shows there’s no bad blood between these Hollywood exes.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 16, that Affleck’s girlfriend has already met his three kids with Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. “Ana understands the situation and is close with their kids, gets along with them and loves them,” the insider said. “Ana and Ben spend a lot of time together when they are both in town.”

The source went on to note that Affleck’s ex-wife is “happy” for him he and Armas become serious. In fact, the insider said that the exes have been “getting along so well and are often communicating because of their co-parenting dynamic.”

As for Affleck’s relationship with Armas, who is 16 years younger than him, Entertainment Tonight’s source said that the two have been on a health kick since they started dating. “Ana loves how Ben has been focused on being healthy and getting in shape. They do workouts and take walks together and she tries to eat healthy too,” the source said.

Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce in October 2018 after 10 years of marriage. They announced their separation in 2015. “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement at the time. “We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding.”

Affleck and Armas met on the upcoming film Deep Water in 2019. The two sparked dating rumors in April after they were photographed on vacation together in Cuba. Armas confirmed the romance on Instagram in April with a series of photos of her and her famous beau on a hike. In December, Armas moved into Affleck’s home in Los Angeles after listing her house in Venice. “Their relationship continues to be strong,” a source told People at the time. Garner, for her part, split from her boyfriend John Miller in August.