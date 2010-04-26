Belvedere Vodka Enlists Matthew Williamson to Design Limited Edition Kaftan

Leigh Lezark in Matthew Williamson for Belvedere kaftan. Photo courtesy of Matthew Williamson

Fashion and booze continue to co-exist harmoniously well, at least we envision models swilling vodka, champagne and smoking cigs. But if you think the glamorous hard-partying days of supermodels are over, Matthew Willamson is out to start another fashion-meets-libations incarnation.

The British designer has created a limited edition kaftan inspired by the launch of Belvedere’s new delicious-sounding (is it the weekend yet?) pink grapefruit vodka.

I am thrilled to collaborate with a brand like Belvedere, which embodies a contemporary sense of luxury and vigor, Matthew Williamson commented.

In a pink hue in breezy chiffon, the vibrantly printed piece would fit right in poolside. In the designer’s words, the minidress, was inspired by the vitality of sultry high summer evenings. Incorporating a sun-drenched palette, the print is evocative of exotic destinations ventured by the modern-day, global traveler.

That global traveler takes the incarnation of one Leigh Lezark (see above) who will model a similarly influenced jumper designed by Williamson for the launch party, where she will, of course, also be DJing (and presumably swilling Belvedere).

For those angling to get in on the limited edition, start saving your dollars now. The kaftan goes for $1540 starting May 13 at Matthew Williamson boutiques in New York and London. Expect more merch to roll out to other cities thereafter.