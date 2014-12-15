StyleCaster
Trend Alert: Try Belting Your Scarf This Winter

We’ve seen everyone from top bloggers like We Wore What’s Danielle Bernstein to Wendy Lookbook’s Wendy Nguyen to fashion editors who grace the front rows at fashion week wearing the trend: belted scarves.

MORE: 25 Reasons You Need an Oversized Plaid Scarf This Fall

Rather than just letting your scarf fly free this winter, hold it down by cinching it with a belt. The trend is an easy way to add a little bit of detail and excitement to any outfit. It also makes a big scarf look polished and professional enough to wear all day rather than just something you are taking off as soon as you get in from the cold.

MORE: Belting at the Waist is Trending: 25 Outfits That Prove It​

To show you just how chic it can be to belt your scarf this winter, we’ve gathered outfits from 20 bloggers who have rocked the trend. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!

1 of 20

Photo: Maddinka

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Blogger Not Billionaire

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Shall We Sasa

Photo: Style by Ida

Photo: Ma Petite by Ana

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

Photo: Wendy's Lookbook

Photo: Sequins and Stripes

Photo: The Sweetest Thing

Photo: A Lacey Perspective

Photo: La Mariposa

Photo: Penny Picher Fashion

Photo: Life With Emily

Photo: The Pumpkin Spot

Photo: Keiko Lynn

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Jeff Thibodeau

Photo: People and Styles

Photo: Because Shanna Said So

