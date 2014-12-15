Trend Alert: Try Belting Your Scarf This Winter

We’ve seen everyone from top bloggers like We Wore What’s Danielle Bernstein to Wendy Lookbook’s Wendy Nguyen to fashion editors who grace the front rows at fashion week wearing the trend: belted scarves.

Rather than just letting your scarf fly free this winter, hold it down by cinching it with a belt. The trend is an easy way to add a little bit of detail and excitement to any outfit. It also makes a big scarf look polished and professional enough to wear all day rather than just something you are taking off as soon as you get in from the cold.

To show you just how chic it can be to belt your scarf this winter, we’ve gathered outfits from 20 bloggers who have rocked the trend. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!