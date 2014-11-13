Belting at the Waist is Trending: 25 Outfits That Prove It​

We all own a belt and, for most of us, we wear it to hold up our jeans. But, lately we’ve seen scores of bloggers and street style stars wrapping their belts around their waist to secure coats, dresses, and tops.

Aside from adding spice to your outfit, it’s a useful way to accentuate your waist and look slimmer in clothes.

To show you how to belt at the waist like pro, we’ve gathered 25 killer outfits. Click through the slideshow to check ’em out.