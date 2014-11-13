StyleCaster
Belting at the Waist is Trending: 25 Outfits That Prove It​

Kristen Bousquet
We all own a belt and, for most of us, we wear it to hold up our jeans. But, lately we’ve seen scores of bloggers and street style stars wrapping their belts around their waist to secure coats, dresses, and tops.

Aside from adding spice to your outfit, it’s a useful way to accentuate your waist and look slimmer in clothes.

To show you how to belt at the waist like pro, we’ve gathered 25 killer outfits. Click through the slideshow to check ’em out.

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: A Lacey Perspective

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Sea of Shoes

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Sea of Shoes

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Sequins and Stripes

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Refinery 29

Photo: Vanessa Jackman

