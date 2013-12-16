Belted Coats: 7 Ways to Rock the Chic Style This Winter

With winter officially in full effect (January is so close!), we’re beginning to tire of our daily bundling-up routine—after all, there’s only so many ways you can wear a giant puffer coat. It’s becoming more and more cumbersome to dress for the frigid weather in ways that are as stylish as they are creative. But we’re determined to keep giving it out best shot.

One of the best ways to change up the daily appearance of your favorite winter coat is simply to belt it. Whether it came with a designated belt or not, you should feel free to change it up by throwing on your favorite belts to coordinate it. A black puffer, for example, adopts a completely different appearance when you cinch in your waist with a belt in a vivid color.

Click through the gallery for seven chic ways to rock the look this chilly season!

Photos: ImaxTree