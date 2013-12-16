Belted Coats: 7 Ways to Rock the Chic Style This Winter

With winter officially in full effect (January is so close!), we’re beginning to tire of our daily bundling-up routine—after all, there’s only so many ways you can wear a giant puffer coat. It’s becoming more and more cumbersome to dress for the frigid weather in ways that are as stylish as they are creative. But we’re determined to keep giving it out best shot.
One of the best ways to change up the daily appearance of your favorite winter coat is simply to belt it. Whether it came with a designated belt or not, you should feel free to change it up by throwing on your favorite belts to coordinate it. A black puffer, for example, adopts a completely different appearance when you cinch in your waist with a belt in a vivid color.
Click through the gallery for seven chic ways to rock the look this chilly season!
Photos: ImaxTree
1. The Classic Belt
Here's a classic belted coat: the belt comprises the same fabrication and color of the coat, and you simply tie it around your waist, with a slight tail hanging down at the center. If you're feeling a little bit more off-beat, you can tie it with the tail at the back, or slightly off-center.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
2. The Patterned Belt
A more risk-loving take on the classic belt: a patterned coat with a matching belt cinching in the waist. We love how this street style gal tied her belt off to the side, helping create a slightly more modern slimming effect.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
3. With a Short Coat
Here's a tougher one to pull off: a belt with a short coat. This one runs a high risk of creating the "puff" effect: there's not enough fabric below your natural waist to hang loose under the belt. But like Nina Garcia shows us here, with a sleek enough coat and a belt that's just the right width, it works.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
4. With a Statement Coat
A coat cut from a thick wool, or with multiple layers of fabric (as seen here), can be more difficult to belt--but when pulled off correctly, the results are stunning. To achieve this high-fashion look, tie the belt higher than your natural waist, allowing the layers of thick fabric to flow and overlap down toward the hemline.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
5. Barely Belted At All
If cinching in your waist isn't really your style, you can always opt to barely belt your coat at all. Like this woman, who didn't even fully fasten her belt, you can keep the belt loose and let the coat hang as it normally would. The result is less ladylike, but certainly more modern.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
6. Unbuttoned
Just because you belt your coat doesn't mean you have to button it! A more street-inspired take on the trend, this look ends up being a bit more laissez-faire, and a bit less, well, buttoned up.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
7. A Super-Thick Belt
If your coat is a bit longer (midi-length and beyond), try wearing it with a thicker belt. There's something so '80s-glam about how this woman contasts her thick black belt (with a giant buckle!) and the more understated cut of the coat's collar.
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM