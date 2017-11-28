StyleCaster
Share

35 Looks That Prove Belts are Back and Better Than Ever

What's hot
StyleCaster

35 Looks That Prove Belts are Back and Better Than Ever

by
STYLECASTER | Belt Styling Guide
35 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Belts are back, and they’re better than ever. Remember the early 2000s, when all things belts were in, from oversized waist belts and belts outside the loops to colorful pleather, studs to spare, and often unflattering designs? We sure do, but we survived and are ready for the belt comeback.

This time around, belts are a chic finishing touch to a look (rather than an unwanted bulky addition) and are accentuating all the right curves. From matching blazer and belt combos, bejeweled skinny belts and retro chain belts, you’re bound to find your new belt bestie this year.

MORE: 25 Ways to Pull off a Monochromatic Outfit

We love how people are styling belts over their peacoats and puffers, layering skinny belts with corsets, and mixing and matching colors and designs. Belts have gotten a serious fashion facelift this year and we gathered 35 chic, waist-worthy belts you’ll want to add to your closet this season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 35
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
The Belt + Corset
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Bejeweled

Belt, $22.90; at Zara

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Little Red Corset
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Lace Me Up

Corset, $195; at Fleur Du Mal

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
The Industrial Bag Strap
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Industrial Strap

Off-White Belt, $272; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
The Belted Puffer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Off to the Side

Zadig Et Voltaire belt, $89 (was $200); at Barney's New York Warehouse

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Color Blocked
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Velvet Victory

Belt, $49.90; at Eloquii

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Belted Blazer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Feather Fancy

Tasha belt, $48; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
The Corset Hoodie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Scalloped Soirée

Belt, $99 (was $198); at DVF

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Matchy Matchy
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Beetle Juice

Belt, $158; at For Love & Lemons

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Center Stage
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Pearl Lady

Belt, $795; at St. John

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
The Modern Belt
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Wrap me Up

Demi Wrap Belt, $158; at B-Low the Belt

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Name it Neutral
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Crystallized

Belt, $35.70 (was $59.50); at Talbots

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Pop of Neon
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Tassel Time

Belt, $94.50 (was $135); at Maje

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Mini Belt
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Ring It In

Belt, $29; at City Chic

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Patent Party
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Velvet Chains

3.1 Phillip Lim belt, $260; at Lane Crawford

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Cinched Waist
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Butterfly Belt

Belt, $700; at Gucci

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Belted Hoodie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
PomPom Party

Belt, $40.50 (was $45): at Boden

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Sporty Chic
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Metal Maven

Belt, $27 (was $59); at Revolve

STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Team Tonal
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Prettiest Hair Accessories to Try This Winter

The Prettiest Hair Accessories to Try This Winter
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
  • STYLECASTER | 35 Chic Ways to Style a Belt
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share