Belstaff Makes Movie Magic

We’ve been keeping a keen eye on what all the biggest stars are wearing at Cannes, but the most highly anticipated premiere is yet to come. Tomorrow, Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds,” staring Brad Pitt, will show at the festival. When Brad Pitt hits the red carpet, that means Angelina, and we are always excited to see what she wears.

WWD has it on good authority that she will be wearing a gown by Belstaff. The classic brand celebrates its 85th anniversary this year with several exciting placements in movies. Not only did they design the military-style jacket worn by Pitt in the movie, they have pieces in the upcoming “Amelia” with Hilary Swank and “Public Enemies,” starring Johnny Depp.