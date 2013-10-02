Beloved Home Decorating Magazine Domino is Relaunching Tomorrow!

Welcome back Domino! That’s right, Condé Nast‘s cool-kid-approved interior design magazine is being resusciated tomorrow after being shuttered in 2009, just four years after it launched.

Women’s Wear Daily reports the unveiling will be marked with an in-depth exclusive in The New York Times, as well as the debut of an e-commerce Web site, and a quarterly print edition. The website will be the anchor for the new Domino, and will be constantly updated with home decor posts, design tips, and most importantly — every item displayed will be available for purchase. What’s that sound? Oh, just decorating junkies freaking out.

The print quarterly’s first issue is timed to coincide with the holiday season and will be available Tuesday on newstands for a steep $12. Since the magazine folded, much to the dismay of its cult following, Condé Nast has been keeping the name alive by publishing twice-annual special interest publications like Domino Quick Fixes.

Here’s hoping the magazine stands the test of time this go-around.