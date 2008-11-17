Belle & Sebastian Release The BBC Sessions

If Belle and Sebastian really were two living and breathing people– and not a seven piece Indie pop band ensemble– I would imagine them to be a delicate and docile couple from 1965…possibly with glasses…definitely with an oversized sketchbook… and floral prints are somehow involved too…

Belle and Sebastian’s music is gently dynamic and the lyrics convey stories of the nerdy or artistic–but always misunderstood-underdog. No wonder their two tracks, “Piazza, New York Catcher” and “Expectations” fit in seamlessly on the Kimya-Dawson-heavy Juno soundtrack.

Tomorrow, Belle and Sebastian are set to release “The BBC Sessions,” a two disc set of live recordings and B-side recordings that never made it into their past albums. As a whole, the album does not stray far from their released songs and is generally a giant mix tape of Belle and Sebastian songs. I would strongly recommend this set to anyone looking to get an eclectic sampling of Belle and Sebastian’s greatest hits.

And if you want to fit in with my invoked imagery of Belle and Sebastian, I recommend this See by Chloe shirt ($135) with a lace peter pan collar. The collar makes the shirt 1960s-bookworm sweet which is beyond fitting for listening sessions of Belle and Sebastian’s, “White Collar Boy.”