Bella Thorne: Why This 15-Year-Old Rising Style Star is Worth Watching

Step aside Chloe Moretz, there’s a new chicer-than-thou kid in town. Bella Thorne—who’s only 15 years old, people!—is making some serious waves among the fashion set for her impeccable style.
So, who exactly is this teen sensation? Thorne has been a showbiz kid since she was six months old, but she’s best known for her current role as Cece Jones, an aspiring dancer on the Disney Channel hit show “Shake It Up.” The pretty redhead recently started to appear on several red carpets, and was a huge celebrity presence at New York Fashion Week, sitting front-row at shows and posing backstage with a number of top designers.
As would be expected, the more time the starlet spends in the spotlight, the more her style has evolved—she’s recently started moving away from party dresses and started wearing sleek suits, bold prints, and amazing shoes—but it’s also age-appropriate. (For now, anyway. We know you’re thinking of another adorable Disney star who now prefers to wear the bare minimum at all times.)
Thorne also seems to know her designers, as she recently professed her love for Michael Kors to Teen Vogue, and also admitted she owns multiple pairs of Miu Miu shoes. She also revealed her red-carpet strategy, which includes bright colors and avoiding bare legs if she knows a carpet isn’t going to to be red. “If the carpet is blue and my legs are showing, then it reflects the blue on my legs because I’m so pale,” she said. Considering she’s been spotted on the red carpet wearing labels like McQueen and Rodarte, it’s clear she’s doing something right.
Here’s a girl that definitely knows what she’s talking about! Check out the gallery above for 40 reasons why you should know the rising style star!
Bella Thorne at the Glamorama event for Macy's on September 12, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Bella Thorne wearing H&M for the H&M & Vogue Studios event on September 6, 2013 in New York.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for H&M
Bella Thorne wears McQueen at the premiere of 'The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones' on August 12, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Bella Thorne backstage at the Diane Von Furstenberg fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2013 in New York.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
Bella Thorne at the DKNY Women's fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 8, 2013 in New York.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Bella Thorne backstage at the Rebecca Minkoff fashion show during Fashion Week on September 6, 2013 in New York.
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Bella Thorne at the Sega GO DANCE party on September 5, 2013 in New York.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for SEGA of America
Bella Thorne backstage at the Tadashi Shoji show during Fashion Week on September 5, 2013 in New York.
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Bella Thorne at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards on April 14, 2013 in California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the 28th Annual Imagen Awards on August 16, 2013 in California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the InStyle Summer Soiree on August 14, 2013 in California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bella Thorne attends the Teen Choice Awards on August 11, 2013 in California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the Teen Vogue's Back-to-School Saturday event on August 9, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Teen Vogue
Bella Thorne at the premiere of 'Disney's Planes' on August 5, 2013 in California.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Target
Bella Thorne at Hyde Lounge on July 1, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Dell
Bella Thorne wears Rodarte at the 20th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala on May 3, 2013 in California.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the Move Your Body 2013 Flash Workout event on May 1, 2013 in New York.
Rob Kim/Getty Images for WAT-AAH! Foundation
Bella Thorne at the Radio Disney Music Awards on April 27, 2013 in California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bella Thorne wears Katie Ermilio the premiere of ' 'Iron Man 3' on April 24, 2013 in California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the screening of 'The Iceman' on April 22, 2013 in California.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards on March 23, 2013 in California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for KCA
Bella Thorne at the premiere of 'The Host' on March 19, 2013 in California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the Get Schooled Victory Tour on March 19, 2013 in California.
Mike Windle/Getty Images for Get Schooled
Bella Thorne at the 'Spring Breakers' premiere on March 14, 2013 in California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the Joe Fresh launch on March 7, 2013 in California.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for jcp
Bella Thorne at the 'Friends 'N' Family' Pre-Grammy Event on February 8, 2013 in Hollywood.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the 'Escape From Planet Earth' premiere on February 2, 2013 in Los Angeles.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TWC
Bella Thorne at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Warm Bodies' on January 29, 2013 in California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the Annual American Giving Awards on December 7, 2012 California.
Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the 'Teens For Jeans' event on January 8, 2013 in California.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for DoSomething.org And Aeropostale
Bella Thorne at the premiere of 'Wreck-It Ralph' on October 29, 2012 in California.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the 'Latinos In Hollywood' celebration on October 4, 2012 in California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Latina Magazine
Bella Thorne at the premiere of 'Pitch Perfect' on September 24, 2012 in California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the NCLR ALMA Awards on September 16, 2012 in California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NCLR
Bella Thorne at the VH1's 2012 Do Something Awards on August 19, 2012 in California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
Bella Thorne at the Bella Thorne Party on July 22, 2012 in California.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Staples
Bella Thorne at the premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Brave' on June 18, 2012 in California.
David Livingston/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the Grand Opening Of 'Cars Land' At Disneyland Resort on June 13, 2012 in Anaheim, California.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the premiere of 'The Avengers' on April 11, 2012 in California.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Bella Thorne at the NYLON Magazine 13th Annivesary Celebration on April 10, 2012 in California.
Michael Buckner/Getty Images