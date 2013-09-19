Bella Thorne: Why This 15-Year-Old Rising Style Star is Worth Watching

Step aside Chloe Moretz, there’s a new chicer-than-thou kid in town. Bella Thorne—who’s only 15 years old, people!—is making some serious waves among the fashion set for her impeccable style.

So, who exactly is this teen sensation? Thorne has been a showbiz kid since she was six months old, but she’s best known for her current role as Cece Jones, an aspiring dancer on the Disney Channel hit show “Shake It Up.” The pretty redhead recently started to appear on several red carpets, and was a huge celebrity presence at New York Fashion Week, sitting front-row at shows and posing backstage with a number of top designers.

As would be expected, the more time the starlet spends in the spotlight, the more her style has evolved—she’s recently started moving away from party dresses and started wearing sleek suits, bold prints, and amazing shoes—but it’s also age-appropriate. (For now, anyway. We know you’re thinking of another adorable Disney star who now prefers to wear the bare minimum at all times.)

McQueen and Rodarte, it’s clear she’s doing something right. Thorne also seems to know her designers, as she recently professed her love for Michael Kors to Teen Vogue , and also admitted she owns multiple pairs of Miu Miu shoes. She also revealed her red-carpet strategy, which includes bright colors and avoiding bare legs if she knows a carpet isn’t going to to be red. “If the carpet is blue and my legs are showing, then it reflects the blue on my legs because I’m so pale,” she said. Considering she’s been spotted on the red carpet wearing labels likeand, it’s clear she’s doing something right.

Here’s a girl that definitely knows what she’s talking about! Check out the gallery above for 40 reasons why you should know the rising style star!