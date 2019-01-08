Bella Thorne Calls Out Hollywood for Her Weight Loss in These Photos

Bella Thorne is ready for a healthier 2019. The 21-year-old took to her Instagram on Saturday to share three weight loss photos from 2016 to 2017. For Thorne, the photos, which show the former Disney Channel star with her ribs showing and a thinner frame, are evidence of a time when she struggled to gain weight because of Hollywood pressures and stress.

In her Instagram caption, Thorne reflected on 2018, which was the year she regained her health, and why she’s looking forward to 2019. The Famous in Love star explained that, for the past couple years, she struggle to find an appetite because of stress, which resulted in an extreme weight loss. She also blamed Hollywood and “everything along with that” for her weight loss.

“This was taken at the end of 2016?-2017? 2018 was about getting my health back…this is what I look like when I’m stressed…. when im stressed it’s hard for me to work up an appetite,” she wrote. “I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it. Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that.”

Though she isn’t in love with how her body looks in the photos, Thorne is still proud of them. She went on to explain how the photos are evidence of how much she’s accomplished in 2018 health-wise and why she’s ready to continue that journey in 2019.

“But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud. I’m so fucking proud because this year I gained all my weight back and more !!!!” she wrote. “And I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward.. keep moving forward.”

Keep on keeping on, Bella.