Bella Thorne & Her Ex Are In The Middle Of A Very Public Spat—We Can’t Look Away

It was all good just a week ago. Now Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau’s Twitter feud is so messy, we can’t look away. So to catch you up quickly, Bella and Mongeau dating for some time, but they split in what seemed to be a very amicable breakup. However, we suppose some feelings are still lingering. When Mongeau announced her engagement to YouTuber Jake Paul–Bella was very emotional about the whole thing.

We totally get it. Just because something doesn’t work out with someone doesn’t mean we didn’t love them or care about them. Often after breakups, there is some hope that things might be worked out in the future. Unfortunately, things have since gone sour between the ladies.

Mongeau was recently spotted getting drinks with Bella’s other ex, Mod Sun with whom the actress had a very nasty split from. Obviously, this upset Bella a great deal, and she hopped right on Twitter to tell Mongeau exactly how she feels about the entire order. She announced, “Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it.”

Apparently, Mongeau was entirely blindsided by Bella’s declaration, and she seemed super confused and responded, “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me……………….. wtf is this b :/”

Unfortunately, things got even nastier from there–and we super get it–nerves and emotions are raw, and things are in retrograde. However, Beyoncé’s internet might not be the best place for this.

Bella responded to Mongeau with a vicious accusation saying, “U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.”

Yooooooo

Clearly, this hurt Mongeau’s feelings a lot because she took a step back before replying,

dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you.

Hopefully, these two can figure out WTF is going on –offline.