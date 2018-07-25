Bella Thorne Slams Teen Choice Awards for ‘Vote for the Hottest’ Category

Don’t expect Bella Thorne to show up at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. The 20-year-old actress took to her Twitter on Tuesday to slam the annual awards show for its categories, Teen Choice Hottie: Male and Teen Choice Hottie: Female, claiming that the categories are “fucked up” and pit celebrities against each other “like a beauty competition.”

The Famous in Love star, who has attended the Teen Choice Awards since 2012 and was nominated for Choice Hottie: Female in 2014 and 2016, urged her fans to boycott the awards show in August because of its fans-voted, looks-based contest. “Teen choice is gross,” Thorne tweeted. “The fact we are even voting against each other is …. it fucks w kids heads like a beauty competition…”

Along with accusing the awards show of being “rigged,” Thorne suggested that the Teen Choice Awards replace the Choice Hottie categories with contests based on which celebrity is the smartest or competitions that have to do with charity. Thorne also took to her Instagram story to share the same sentiment.

Thorne is right. Though the Choice Hottie category was once a signature of the Teen Choice Awards, it’s now out-dated and superficial. Let’s stop with the beauty contests and pitting people against each other based on looks, and instead, lift each other up based on positive attributes. There’s no such thing as the “hottest” celebrity or person. Teen Choice Awards, listen to Thorne and cut the Choice Hottie categories.