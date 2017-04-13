Bella Thorne Is ‘Single AF,’ Would Be Down to Date Kristen Stewart

You know that annoying expression, “She lives life out loud?” As cliché as it may be, it definitely applies to Bella Thorne, who takes a refreshingly YOLO approach to her fame and really lets it all hang out in interviews (and online, and, seemingly, in her everyday life).

The latest example of this is her new interview in Harper’s Bazaar, in which she quite frankly announced that she’s single AF and that she’d date Kristen Stewart in a heartbeat. (Who wouldn’t, tbh.) She also dressed up as Marilyn Monroe for the accompanying shoot, because that definitely has never been done before.

Stewart is “so hot,” Thorne said. “She seems like the raddest chick, I’d be so down” to date her, she added. That said, Thorne has found it difficult to date women, though she would like to. “I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I really want to actually date a girl.” So—why not? “Maybe girls just don’t like me,” she mused. “I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or she just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like ‘Oh, I’m just your friend dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

Sadly, Stewart is dating Stella Maxwell right now, but—anything can happen, especially in Hollywood. Thorne’s certainly open. “I’m single as fuck,” she told Bazaar. “I could not be more single. This is the longest I’ve been super single.” As to dating—well, she’d rather leave it than take it. “There are so many unwritten rules about dating which I don’t like,” Thorne said. “I’d rather be super faithful and give my all to one person. I don’t like having my phone blown up by a bunch of different guys where I don’t really know where I stand with any of them. It sucks.” The holidays were especially hard this year: “It’s very lonely,” she said. “I don’t have much family, so if I’m in a relationship with somebody they kind of become my family in that way.”

Don’t worry, though: Thorne is doing just fine. As she put it herself on Instagram last week, “Sooooo I’m pretty much always smiling. I can’t help it 😽 have a good day folks.” Ditto, y’all! Happy Thursday!