Bella Thorne Is Now on OnlyFans & She’s Already Crashed the Site 

Viral moment. Bella Thorne’s OnlyFans crashed the site after she launched an account on the adult platform on Wednesday, August 19. Thorne announced that she had created an OnlyFans account in an Instagram post, which included a video of her exiting a pool in a bikini and a necklace that reads, “Sex.” “ONLY FANS ^^^^,” she captioned the post, which also linked to her OnlyFans page: OnlyFans.com/BellaThorne.

Fans can subscribe to Thorne’s OnlyFans page for $20 per month. The former Disney Channel star also offers two subscription bundles: One that offers a three-month subscription at $60 and another offers a six-month subscription at a $102, which is a 15 percent discount if fans subscribe at her $20-per-month rate. (A press release estimates that Thorne will earn $1 million per month for her account.) On her OnlyFans page is Thorne’s description which reads, “I’m your bitch.” She also included her Amazon wish list, which a $99.99 dog bed, a hammock, a three-bottle liquor dispenser and Christmas inflatables (including one of Santa Clause riding a polar bear), according to Page Six. Page Six also reported that Thorne crashed OnlyFans for a hot minute when she first launched her account.

As for what fans can expect from Thorne’s OnlyFans, Thorne also announced on her Instagram that she will be releasing a documentary on her account. The documentary will be directed by Sean Baker, who has worked on films like Tangerine and The Florida Project. Thorne told Paper Magazine that she’s a “huge fan” of Baker and has the “the same vision of the movie being a conversation starter for many important topics.”

“OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me,” she continued.

In June 2019, Thorne posted her own nude photos on her Twitter after a hacker threatened to leak them. “For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes,” she wrote in a note on her Twitter at the time with screenshots from the hacker. “I feel gross. I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see.”

Thorne also told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that she believed that hacker was a juvenile who made a poor choice. “This kid sounds like he’s 17, as much as I’m so angry and wanted to fuck him up over doing this to people I just wanted to teach him a lesson,” she said. “He’s still a kid and we make mistakes, this mistake is a bad one. But I don’t want some 17-year-old’s whole life ruined because he wasn’t thinking straight and [was] being a dumbass.”

She continued, “Plus, he’s obviously smart so if he got on the right side of the tracks he could actually possibly help our community and be an alliance. You can’t always tear someone down for their bad sides but more so build up their good sides.”

After she posted her own nude photos, Thorne tweeted about her relief. “I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” she wrote.