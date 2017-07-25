Bella Thorne Just Got a Tiny, New Tattoo on the Cutest Body Part

Bella Thorne‘s not one to post an average bikini selfie. Last week, the 19-year-old wore a bright-purple bikini top on her date with Scott Disick, and this week, her skimpy bathing suit pics have another surprise in store: a new tattoo! Yup. The former Disney Channel star has inked her body again with a super-adorable tat in a super-adorable place.

The actress showed off her tiny, new tattoo yesterday on Instagram where she posed in a hot-red bikini (what else?) and tons of beaded jewelry. “ITS HOT AF OUTSIDE 🌞🔛” Thorne captioned the shot.

Along with spotting the “Famous in Love” star’s baby heart tattoo on her shoulder, we couldn’t help but notice another adorable ink smudge on her elbow. After further investigation and the magical power of zooming, we came to the conclusion that Thorne got a super-cool maple leaf tattoo on her elbow. The new ink would bring Thorne’s known-tattoo count up to nine. Among her tats are cat whiskers on her fingers, the words “wild” and “kitty” on her ankles, a baby heart on her palm, and a “93” on her forearm.

Now, we weren’t born yesterday. We’re aware of the magic of temporary tattoos, which Thorne has a history of being a fan of. But after some sleuthing of past elbow-showing pictures, we’ve come to the conclusion that Thorne’s tiny, new leaf tattoo is the real deal. Case closed.