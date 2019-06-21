Bella Thorne Taught Herself How To Read With Scripts & It’s So Inspiring

When you’re in the public eye, it’s hard to remain transparent, because people will always have something negative to say about you. But one actress isn’t letting that stop her from telling her truth. Bella Thorne never learned to read or count, so she taught herself by reading scripts. The 21-year old’s forthcoming book, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, a memoir of poems is set to be released July 23rd. Thorne recently went on Chicks in the Office podcast to talk about it. During the podcast, she spoke about her learning struggles saying, “I don’t talk about it in this one, but in the third book it would be the fact that I never learned how to read and I learned how to read from reading scripts.” She went on to say that she also taught herself basic math, and she “learned how to count from counting my dad’s cash.”

To be clear, the Flordia native was enrolled in school as a child. However, she struggled a great deal because of her dyslexia. For anyone who has struggled with a learning challenge, then you know how frustrating that this good be. The Famous in Love alum explained, “I remember when I started first grade. Right away, it was awful because I couldn’t read as well as the other kids. My brain mixed up letters like ‘B’ and ‘D’ and’M’ and ‘W.’ Dyslexia is different for everyone who has it. For me, it just makes it harder to read or write.”

Thorne has obviously come a long way. In addition to Mental Disarray–she also has a Young Adult trilogy in the works titled, Autumn Falls, Autumn’s Wish, and Autumn’s Kiss. She (rightfully) hyped herself up on Chicks in the Office saying, “I had $200 to my name by 18 and bought a house by 19 […] I’m writing a series and got an Oscar winner to play my mom. I’m out here doing shit that people say is impossible.”

Well slay then, Bella.