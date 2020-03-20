Bella Thorne Is ‘Really Worried’ About Her Mom Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

Bella Thorne has a message for her fans: Stay the F at home. Bella Thorne is worried for her mom amid the coronavirus crisis. The Famous in Love alum, 22, opened up about her mom’s health in an interview with Extra after she was revealed as the Swan on The Masked Singer season 3.

In the interview, Thorne explained that her mom Tamara has Chrohn’s disease, which is why she’s “very worried” for her if her mother does test positive for COVID-19. “I don’t think there’s anything else to do but to take [the coronavirus crisis] very seriously and to listen to the precautions and try to stay very healthy,” she said. “I’m really worried personally for my mom because she has Chrohn’s disease. Half of me is like, ‘Mommy! Stay away!’ Just in case I get sick or something.”

Thorne also explained that she also doesn’t have the best immune system and worries for herself if she is infected. She also revealed that she and her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascalco—who lives in Italy, where it’s on lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus—have been talking about how serious the situation is. “I do not have the best immune system,” she said. “So I do kind of get sick. So I’m definitely worried for the state that we’re in and how long it’ll last and how many people are suffering from it. My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day.”

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, people who are at a higher risk of having a severe illness from the coronavirus are older adults and those with heart disease, lung disease or diabetes. Chron’s disease, which affects the bowel system, was not listed by the CDC, but that doesn’t mean that people with Chrohn’s disease aren’t vulnerable. According to the Chrohn’s and Colitis Organization, people with Chrohn’s disease are at a higher risk for a serious case of COVID-19 if they take medicine that weakens their immune system, are malnourished or have a “significant impairment of their well-being” because of the chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

So again, everyone, please listen to Bella and wash your hands, stay at home and social distance yourself from anyone outside your household.