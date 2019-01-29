Bella Thorne Says She Lost a Movie Audition After Coming Out as Bisexual

There are many reasons why actors are rejected for a role. Factors like age, race, height, weight, vibe, essence, availability, chemistry, etc., are only a few among many at play. But for 21-year-old-actress Bella Thorne, she lost a movie because she’s bisexual. According to Thorne wasn’t even considered. “There were a few places on the acting side that were very negative about [my coming out]” she told the Gay Times. “There was someone who, right after I came out, canceled my audition.” So Thorne was robbed of the opportunity of even auditioning, she says, just because she came out as bisexual.

“It’s not like anybody comes up to you and says, ‘Well, you’re gay so I’m not going to hire you.’ I haven’t had that,” she continued. “But you can just tell by the way that people act differently around you, the way they treat you differently, the way that they look at you or the way that they tiptoe around certain subjects because they’re walking on eggshells. In this business, that behavior makes it all very obvious.”

In 2016, Thorne came out in the most epic way possible—with one simple word on Twitter. When asked by a fan if she was bisexual, Thorne simply replied, “Yes.” The fan asked this question after a photo of Thorne and her brother’s ex-girlfriend, Bella Pendergast, surfaced on the internet, leading to speculation that they were dating.

This news left many fans in awe. One fan wrote, “Lmao Bella Thorne dumped her bf to date her brothers ex gf like holy shit what a time to be alive”

Another fan made the situation into a funny meme:

Thorne went on to tell the Gay Times that many people don’t seem to fully understand what it means to be bisexual.

“In this world, it’s like you’re either gay or you’re straight; there’s no in between,” she said. “If you fucked a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That’s just being fluid.”

She added, “It’s not a gay or straight box, it’s this middle in-between world that nobody can put in a box, which makes them so mad. People are so mad that they can’t put it in a box, can’t explain it and can’t see how it works that they hate on it.”

Just last year, Thorne opened up about being sexually abused as a child. The Scream star was speaking out in support of the Time’s Up Movement. She wrote on her Instagram, “I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup”

We stand with you, Bella! And we’re sure this young actress will continue to speak her mind and stand up for the LGBTQA+ community. The next Gay Times issue will be on news stands on January 31.