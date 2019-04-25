Both Bella Thorne and Kristen Stewart Looked Sleek AF at the ‘J.T. LeRoy’ Film Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

One of these days, I’m going to host my own exclusive red carpet event, because that’s how much I love them. You get to see all your favorite celebrities dressed to the nines, hanging out in photos together and just generally looking incredible. On Wednesday evening, at the J.T. LeRoy film premiere, Bella Thorne and Kristen Stewart arrived on the red carpet both looking (unsurprisingly) amazing. They both donned super sleek looks, and while I’m sure it was unintentional, their outfits were kind of coordinating. I freakin’ love it, y’all.

Bella Thorne and Kristen Stewart are two of my favorite celebrities to watch. Bella Thorne’s love life is honestly the most interesting thing to me. And even though Thorne and longtime partner Mod Sun just called it quits, she looks happy and radiant on the red carpet. In terms of Kristen Stewart, I’m just obsessed with her in general. She could probably wear a Trader Joe’s grocery bag as an outfit, and I’d think it looked great. (But this ensemble really is good. I promise.) Both actresses donned very different styles, but they truly coordinate so well. Now all I want is for these two to be best friends, so I can see them hanging out together all the time.

Bella Thorne opted for a Dsquared2 black dress with a slit for days (*insert clapping hands emoji*). The dress was a lot simpler than what I’ve seen Bella Thorne wear in the past, but I think it truly suited her. Paired with a shit ton of bling (like, total old Hollywood vibes) and strappy black heels, the actress looked glam AF.

While Thorne went for a classic LBD, Kristen Stewart wore a casual Thom Browne suit ensemble. The detailed blazer kind of gave me fancy cowboy vibes. (I know that’s not really a thing, but imagine how a cowboy would design a blazer. That’s what this feels like to me.) Adorned with several pins and what looks like a name tag, the blazer added some cool details to the rolled black pants and and white socks look Stewart was rocking. Add in the slicked back hair and dark eye makeup, and Stewart looks chic enough to go anywhere.