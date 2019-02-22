Bella Thorne Reunited with an Ex, But It’s Not Who You Might Think

Bella Thorne reunited with an ex, and no, it’s not Scott Disick. Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin are together again after their breakup. But before fans freak out over the reunion, Thorne and Sulkin aren’t actually back together. They’re simply hanging out as friends, because—yay!—friendly exes.

The former Disney Channel star, 21, took to her Instagram on Friday, February 22, to share three four adorable photos of her and her ex. The photos featured Thorne in the front seat of a car as Sulkin pretended to kick her from the backseat. “When u see ur ex and he tries to kick u….???” Thorne wrote.

Understandably, fans were ecstatic to find out that Thorne and Sulkin were still friends. “Proof exes can still be friends,” one fan wrote, to which Thorne responded with “yeeeee.” “Glad to see you’re still friends,” another commented, to which Thorne responded, “me too.” Another fan wrote,”Oh so ur still friends.” Thorne responded, “super friends yeah.”

If her Instagrams weren’t enough, Thorne also took to Twitter to share more photos of her and Sulkin. “When u still hang w ur ex and he’s a goof ball @greggsulkin,” she wrote. No word yet on what Sulkin and Thorne were doing together. Judging from the photos, it looks like there’s a third person in the car. But we’re as happy as the fans are to learn that they’re still friends.

Though they were rumored to be in a relationship for longer, Thorne and Sulkin officially dated from 2015 to 2016. As for her relationship status now, Thorne is dating both rapper Modsun and YouTube star Tana Mongeau, while Sulkin is dating actress Michelle Randolph.