The (Very Dramatic) Evolution of Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has come a long way from her first acting role: an uncredited turn as a sidelines fan in the 2003 classic film Stuck on You when she was just six years old. These days, she’s a hugely popular actress and singer who has more than 17 million Instagram followers (she even makes up to $65,000 per post!) and a wildly entertaining Twitter feed. She changes her hair more than she changes outfits, it seems—we’ve seen it dyed blue, she’s gone long and dark with bangs, and she’s had straight-up rainbow-colored hair. The natural blonde hates her real hair color, though.

“A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead,” the 19-year-old told Allure in 2014. “I’m a blonde. I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, ‘Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.”

And that’s just the start.

Ahead, trace Thorne’s rise to stardom—and hair changes—over the years.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.