The (Very Dramatic) Evolution of Bella Thorne

The (Very Dramatic) Evolution of Bella Thorne

by
Bella Thorne Evolution
Photo: Getty

Bella Thorne has come a long way from her first acting role: an uncredited turn as a sidelines fan in the 2003 classic film Stuck on You when she was just six years old. These days, she’s a hugely popular actress and singer who has more than 17 million Instagram followers (she even makes up to $65,000 per post!) and a wildly entertaining Twitter feed. She changes her hair more than she changes outfits, it seems—we’ve seen it dyed blue, she’s gone long and dark with bangs, and she’s had straight-up rainbow-colored hair. The natural blonde hates her real hair color, though.

MORE: Bella Thorne Feels Stereotyped as a ‘Wild Child’ Because of Her Cystic Acne

“A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead,” the 19-year-old told Allure in 2014. “I’m a blonde. I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, ‘Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.”

And that’s just the start.

MORE: Bella Thorne Announced Her New Makeup Line in the Quietest Way Possible

Ahead, trace Thorne’s rise to stardom—and hair changes—over the years.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.

1 of 19
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2008
2008

Here's Bella at a Company 81 launch party in L.A. when she was just 11 years old.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2009
2009

Bella attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hotel For Dogs, when she was 12.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2010
2010

Bella's just 13 years old here, posing at a Simmons Jewelry Co. display at the Four Seasons in L.A.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2011
2011

Bella spotted backstage at the People's Choice Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2012
2012

Bella blows a kiss at the Los Angeles premiere of The Vow at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2012
2012

Bella attends the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2013
2013

Bella attends the premiere of Warm Bodies at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2013
2013

Bella poses on the carpet with then-boyfriend, Tristan Klier, at a DoSomething.org and Aeropostale Teens For Jeans event.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2014
2014

Here's Bella at Diane Von Furstenberg's Journey Of A Dress premiere party in L.A.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2014
2014

Bella poses at Chateau Marmont in L.A. for an event honoring Michelle Dockery.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2015
2015

Bella attends the People's Choice Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2016
2016

Bella poses with her boyfriend at the time, Gregg Sulkin, at the Heaven Gala.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2016
2016

Here's Bella at the Golden Globe Awards post-party.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2017
2017

Bella's spotted speaking about her TV show, Famous in Love, at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2018
2018

Bella attends the Assassination Nation premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in January 2018.

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2018
2018

Bella attends The Hollywood Reporter 2018 Sundance Studio in January 2018.

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for for The Hollywood Reporter
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2018
2018

Bella attends world premiere of her film Midnight Sun in March 2018.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2018
2018

Actress Bella Thorne visits Build Series to discuss her film, Midnight Sun, in March 2018.

Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage
STYLECASTER | Bella Thorne Evolution | 2018
2018

Bella attends the after-party in March 2018 for her film, Midnight Sun.

Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

