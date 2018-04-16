The (Very Dramatic) Evolution of Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne has come a long way from her first acting role: an uncredited turn as a sidelines fan in the 2003 classic film Stuck on You when she was just six years old. These days, she’s a hugely popular actress and singer who has more than 17 million Instagram followers (she even makes up to $65,000 per post!) and a wildly entertaining Twitter feed. She changes her hair more than she changes outfits, it seems—we’ve seen it dyed blue, she’s gone long and dark with bangs, and she’s had straight-up rainbow-colored hair. The natural blonde hates her real hair color, though.
“A lot of people don’t know I’m not actually a redhead,” the 19-year-old told Allure in 2014. “I’m a blonde. I dyed it for Big Love. It started off more of a deep red, and Disney was like, ‘Why don’t we take Bella all the way to blonde again?’ I don’t know why, but I had a breakdown and so overreacted. I wanted to go back to red.”
And that’s just the start.
Ahead, trace Thorne’s rise to stardom—and hair changes—over the years.
A version of this article was originally published in April 2017.
2008
Here's Bella at a Company 81 launch party in L.A. when she was just 11 years old.
2009
Bella attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hotel For Dogs, when she was 12.
2010
Bella's just 13 years old here, posing at a Simmons Jewelry Co. display at the Four Seasons in L.A.
2011
Bella spotted backstage at the People's Choice Awards.
2012
Bella blows a kiss at the Los Angeles premiere of The Vow at Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
2012
Bella attends the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
2013
Bella attends the premiere of Warm Bodies at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.
2013
Bella poses on the carpet with then-boyfriend, Tristan Klier, at a DoSomething.org and Aeropostale Teens For Jeans event.
2014
Here's Bella at Diane Von Furstenberg's Journey Of A Dress premiere party in L.A.
2014
Bella poses at Chateau Marmont in L.A. for an event honoring Michelle Dockery.
2015
Bella attends the People's Choice Awards.
2016
Bella poses with her boyfriend at the time, Gregg Sulkin, at the Heaven Gala.
2016
Here's Bella at the Golden Globe Awards post-party.
2017
Bella's spotted speaking about her TV show, Famous in Love, at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.
2018
Bella attends the Assassination Nation premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in January 2018.
2018
Bella attends The Hollywood Reporter 2018 Sundance Studio in January 2018.
2018
Bella attends world premiere of her film Midnight Sun in March 2018.
2018
Actress Bella Thorne visits Build Series to discuss her film, Midnight Sun, in March 2018.
2018
Bella attends the after-party in March 2018 for her film, Midnight Sun.
