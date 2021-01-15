Bella Thorne Is Defending Armie Hammer Against Those Cannibalism Accusations & ‘Fake’ DMs

Over on Instagram, Bella Thorne defended Armie Hammer against his cannibalism DM scandal as she called recent accusations about the actor “fake.” Her defense comes days after alleged screenshots began to circulate across social media claiming to show Hammer, 34, messaging partners about disturbing sexual fantasies.

The Disney Channel alum, 23, shared a screenshot from Variety about the Call Me by Your Name star’s alleged cannibalism controversy to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 14. “I honestly can’t believe this,” Thorne wrote on her Story. “People are crazy to fake this kinda shit this poor guy and his kids like leave him and his family alone,” she added, referring to Hammer’s two children—son Ford, 3, and daughter Harper, 6—whom he shares with ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

Thorne went on to write that there’s “No way he’s a freaking CANNIBAL,” and noted, “Also there’s a million fake screen shots going around.” Prior to joining OnlyFans, Thorne has had to deal with the leak of her own nude photos and has since spoken out about her face being photoshopped into other pornographic images, so it’s safe to say she’s experienced her own fair share of fakes.

Yet there are many social media users who believe that the recent allegations about Hammer are true. Speculation first began spreading on social media after the Instagram account House of Effie shared screenshots allegedly sent by Hammer. In one screenshot, Hammer allegedly asked a partner if he could “cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession.” In another, he allegedly fantasized about “cutting you into pieces and f***ing the pieces.”

Past partners have since spoken out about Hammer’s alleged behavior on social media and beyond. One ex-girlfriend, app founder Courtney Vucekovich, told Page Six that Hammer expressed a desire to “eat” her rib. “He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” she told Page Six in an interview published January 14. One day prior, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez—who was linked with the actor in September—took to Twitter to insist that the DMs circulating social media were real. “If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Hammer has refuted the accusations. On January 13, he released a statement slamming the “bullshit” claims. “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said, revealing that he was stepping away from his role in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez.