Bella Thorne Shares Rare Photo of Her ‘Bite Me’ Ass Tattoo

It’s no secret Bella Thorne is a fan of tattoos, from abstract lines on her elbow to a heart on her shoulder. But one tat we’ve rarely seen is the 20-year-old actor’s ass tattoo of the phrase “BITE ME” in big, bold letters. Fortunately for us, Thorne recently blessed us with a close-up shot of her tattoo, while teasing some merch for her current single, “Pussy Mine.” (Gotta love her.)

In true Bella-Thorne fashion, the former Disney Channel star showed off her butt tattoo on Instagram, with a picture of her pulling down her jeans to reveal the words “BITE ME” in all caps. Thorne dressed her tattoo up with a sports bra with an elastic band printed with the phrase, “Pussy Mine,” as well as a belt with the same pattern. “Pussymine #pussymine#pussymine,” Thorne captioned the Instagram, nodding to her song’s chorus.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Thorne has shown off the tattoo. The actor first debuted the ink in 2017 with a close-up of the words “BITE ME” on her hip. But this is the first time that we’ve seen it a little more zoomed-out and in all its glory.

Well, that’s one way to catch our attention. No matter what you have to say about Thorne, you can’t say she isn’t a hustler. Love the tattoo and love the song, Bells.