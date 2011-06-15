Bella Swan Will Wear Carolina Herrera to Wed Edward Cullen

I’ve been hearing a lot of talk of people comparing Bella Swan‘s wedding to Kate Middleton’s Royal wedding. While I’m a die-hard Twilight fan, and am probably looking forward to the Breaking Dawn nuptials more than I was to Will and Kate’s, there are some pretty apparent differences.

First off, you’re comparing a make-believe vampire bride to a real-life princess. And second of all, unlike Kate’s top secret wedding dress, we already have confirmation, five months before the big day, that the talented Carolina Herrera will be the official Breaking Dawn dress designer.

I was a bit worried that Bella’s dress would be as ugly as that ring Edward gave her in Eclipse, but now that I know Herrera is behind it, I have full confidence that it will be beautiful. Whatever dress Bella wears is sure to embody her no-fuss, laidback, almost tomboy-esque vibe I’m thinking minimal and streamlined. Click through for some looks from Carolina Herrera’s 2012 Bridal Collection that could be great potential gowns for the soon-to-be Bella Cullen.