StyleCaster
Share

Bella Swan Will Wear Carolina Herrera to Wed Edward Cullen

What's hot
StyleCaster

Bella Swan Will Wear Carolina Herrera to Wed Edward Cullen

Andrea
by
Bella Swan Will Wear Carolina Herrera to Wed Edward Cullen
6 Start slideshow

I’ve been hearing a lot of talk of people comparing Bella Swan‘s wedding to Kate Middleton’s Royal wedding. While I’m a die-hard Twilight fan, and am probably looking forward to the Breaking Dawn nuptials more than I was to Will and Kate’s, there are some pretty apparent differences.

First off, you’re comparing a make-believe vampire bride to a real-life princess. And second of all, unlike Kate’s top secret wedding dress, we already have confirmation, five months before the big day, that the talented Carolina Herrera will be the official Breaking Dawn dress designer.

I was a bit worried that Bella’s dress would be as ugly as that ring Edward gave her in Eclipse, but now that I know Herrera is behind it, I have full confidence that it will be beautiful. Whatever dress Bella wears is sure to embody her no-fuss, laidback, almost tomboy-esque vibe I’m thinking minimal and streamlined. Click through for some looks from Carolina Herrera’s 2012 Bridal Collection that could be great potential gowns for the soon-to-be Bella Cullen.

130987 1308151141 Bella Swan Will Wear Carolina Herrera to Wed Edward Cullen
0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Next slideshow starts in 10s

American Gold Fall 2011 Lookbook: Trip To The City of God

American Gold Fall 2011 Lookbook: Trip To The City of God
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share