Bella ‘Hates’ Zayn For ‘What He’s Done’ to Gigi & Their Mom—There’s a ‘Huge Rift’ Now

Now that he’s been charged for harassing her sister Gigi and their mom, it looks like Bella Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s relationship isn’t going to be all that friendly from here on out.

Bella, 25, and her brother Anwar, 22, aren’t on the best of terms with their sister’s ex, a new Us Weekly report claims. “Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does [her brother] Anwar [Hadid],” a source told the site on November 4, 2021. “They hate what he has done to their sister.” This update comes just days after Bella and Anwar unfollowed Zayn on social media. “Bella and Anwar will stand by their mom no matter what,” a source told HollywoodLife on November 1, 2021. “They’ve both unfollowed Zayn because they completely support their mom and absolutely believe her account of what happened.”

As for the incident in question: Zayn, 28, reportedly got into a physical altercation with Bella and Gigi’s mother—57-year-old Yolanda Hadid—in September when she visited his and Gigi’s home in Pennsylvania. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former One Direction star allegedly “shoved” his ex-girlfriend’s mother into a dresser and caused her “mental anguish and physical pain.” Zayn also allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch s—t” and ordered her to stay away from [my] f—ing daughter.” Gigi, for her part, was reportedly in Paris for Paris Fashion Week at the time. According to the documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn called Gigi during the fight and screamed at her to “strap on some f—ng balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.”

Zayn was ultimately charged with four criminal offenses of harassment against Gigi and Yolanda following the incident, to which he pled no contest. The “Pillowtalk” singer was fined and ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, for a total of 360 days, along with the completion of an anger management class and a domestic violence program. Additionally, Zayn cannot have contact with Yolanda or the security guard who was present during the altercation. According to Us Weekly’s source, the star has “become combative” with Gigi’s security team, and his “issues” with the staff forced the Hadids to “change two separate guards” recently.

Following the reports of Zayn and Yolanda’s incident, news also broke that Zayn and Gigi, who share 1-year-old daughter Khai together, broke up after six years of dating. “They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a source told People on October 28, 2021. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

After news of his altercation with Yolanda first broke, Zayn took to his Twitter to explain the situation. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

