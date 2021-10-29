Bella Just Hinted There’s ‘Nothing’ the Hadids Can Do For Zayn After His Harassment Charges

Weighing in. Bella Hadid’s response to Zayn Malik’s Gigi and Yolanda harassment charges suggests that the Hadid family has “nothing” to offer him any more.

The model, 25, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 28, shortly after back-to-back news that her sister Gigi broke up with Zayn following an alleged altercation with their 57-year-old mother, Yolanda. Bella, for her part, appeared to subtly respond to the reports with a quote posted to her Story, which read (per Us Weekly), “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.” The timing of the message certainly makes it seem like it’s aimed at Zayn as a recommendation to “work” on himself after he was charged with harassing her sister and mom.

TMZ revealed on Friday, October 29, that Zayn was officially charged with four criminal counts of harassment after publishing an earlier report that he allegedly “struck” Yolanda. According to court documents obtained by the site, the alleged incident took place on September 29, 2021, after Yolanda visited his and Gigi’s home in Pennsylvania while her daughter was away. While it’s unclear what prompted their disagreement, the former One Direction member allegedly called Gigi’s mother Yolanda a “f**king Dutch sl*t” before ordering her to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter.” The singer then allegedly “shoved her into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain,” per the court documents.

The “Pillowtalk” crooner also faced one harassment charge involving Gigi, whom he reportedly screamed at during the alleged altercation with her mother. According to TMZ, Zayn yelled at Gigi to “strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house,” while speaking to her over the phone during the incident. The singer also allegedly told a security guard who was on duty at the time to “Get the f**k out of my f**king house copper” before trying to fight him.

Zayn, for his part, pled no contest to the harassment charges on October 27, 2021. According to People, Zayn was fined and was ordered to complete 90 days of probation for each count, for a total of 360 days. The singer must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program, as well as have no contact with Yolanda and the security guard.

Prior to his plea, the X-Factor alum vehemently denied Yolanda’s claims by first telling TMZ that these were “false allegations.” As he said in a statement to the site on Thursday, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

The singer went on to address the incident again on Twitter, confirming that he did have an “argument” with Yolanda. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote in a note posted on Twitter at the time. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of a partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn continued, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

